Emma Stone Injured Her Shoulder After Slipping on the Floor at Home

After reports began to circulate that Emma Stone broke her shoulder from falling off her friend's back at a Spice Girls' concert, a source close to the actress decided to set the record straight on how she really got injured — and it's not as epic of a story.

According to the insider, Stone hurt her shoulder in a much boring manner: at home, "slipping on a floor."

However, at first, the Spice Girls theory seemed as if it could be true. Stone attended the girl band's reunion tour at Wembley Stadium on June 13, and even took a picture with Baby Spice, aka Emma Bunton.

"She's a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal's shoulders while she was partying," a source originally told The Sun. "She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it's actually broken."

It's also been rumored that her injury will negatively impact her new role in the live-action Disney film Cruella, with the doctor ordering her to rest for two months. But, the source reveals that Emma will recover in time for filming.

Image zoom MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

“Production on her next film had not yet begun and this is not causing major issues in any way. They continue to be in pre-production and she’ll begin once healed,” the insider says.

Feel better soon, Emma!