Emma Stone’s 2019 SAG Awards Hairstyle Cost Just $10

Emma Stone loves a good hair accessory. Fresh roses, celestial hairbands, and velvet bows are just a few examples of how The Favourite​​ star has recently finished off her signature red carpet looks: loose updos and soft waves. Behind all of Stone's bold hair choices is her go-to stylist Mara Roszak.

For Stone's 2019 SAG Awards red carpet hairstyle, Roszak made a trip to an "old school" Los Angeles fabric store for hair accessory inspiration and ended up with gold thread in her basket — the perfect accent for the improvised updo she was planning for Stone.

"Today I had that thread, but I didn’t exactly know what I was going to do with it," Roszak tells InStyle. "Sometimes I have a clear directive, and other times I just see what comes out. We knew we wanted the hair to be up because Emma was wearing this really intricate gold-beaded, one-shouldered Louis Vuitton top, but I didn't want the updo to disappear, or be overly structured and lay tight on her head.

To achieve the look, Roszak turned to a handful of drugstore staple products while styling Stone's hair. First, Stone's damp hair was prepped with Suave's Firm Control Boosting Mousse and blown out in Velcro rollers to build volume. Before removing the rollers, Roszak sprayed the star's hair with Suave Professionals Flexible Control Finishing Hair Spray for hold. Once Stone's hair was down, she spritzed it with Suave Professionals Natural Refresh Dry Shampoo and curled with an iron for added texture. Then, she pulled Stone's hair up in a twisted updo, weaving the wire into it as she went. The last step was a final spritz of hairspray.

And what was the total cost of the products used to create her perfect look? Just $10.

What's more, Roszak told us that she barely used any bobby pins when styling this updo. "That's why it's so important to create texture and hold in the hair before pulling it up," she says. "The right products are key if I'm going for a look with more texture because I can really just twist it up then."

Here, Roszak gave InStyle an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how she helped Stone get ready for the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet.

