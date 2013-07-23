Emma Stone Is a Redhead Again!

And it's back to auburn for Emma Stone! The actress, who went platinum for her role in the Spider-Man sequel, returned to redhead status in a new, shoulder-skimming cut. Blonde is Stone's natural hue, but her colorist Marie Robinson thinks she's flattered by warmer shades. "My secret to making any look work for Emma is blending in a bit of red, which instantly brightens her skin," Robinson told InStyle previously. "The contrast is what makes it seem as natural as the blonde hair she was born with." Red dyes contain the largest color molecule, so it's harder for the hair follicle to absorb, and fades faster than brunette or blonde tones. If you're thinking of making a change like the star's, go for a red close to your natural hair color. "That's the best way to go so that your shade lasts longer," said Joel Warren of Warren-Tricomi salons. "The more intense the red, the shorter it's going to last. A strawberry blonde on a blonde base lasts much longer than a rich red on the same base." Warren recommends using products that close your hair cuticle to prolong the life of your copper strands, and using an ammonia-free dye to prevent damage.

See more celebrity hair makeovers.

MORE:• See Emma’s Hairstyles -- On You!• Found It! Emma Stone's Sparkly Jewelry• Check Out Emma’s Beauty Transformation