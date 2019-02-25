Emma Stone Schooled Us in the Art of the Statement Shoulder at the Oscars

If there’s one thing you can count on during the Oscars red carpet, it’s that Emma Stone will give us a memorable look. The Favourite nominee was no exception this year.

Stone, who recently turned 30, arrived at the 91st Academy Awards in a Louis Vuitton gown with brown scale-like sequins and Maleficent-esque structured statement shoulders, her dark auburn locks pulled into a low bun.

Image zoom MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

And though we find the look to be the epitome of red carpet glam, some Twitter users weren’t quite as in awe.

the 90s are so on trend but I still can’t believe Emma Stone wore a furby to the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rv7fcRPlpg — Dylan Hafer (@50shadesofbetch) February 25, 2019

Emma Stone is looking like an ice cream cone #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vBSRY9qH7Z — Ranieri (@woketodream) February 25, 2019

To be fair, it does look like a lot of different things ...

RELATED: See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet

Classic looks from Stone’s Oscars past include the glittering beaded semi-sheer Elie Saab she wore in 2015, the fringe-bearing golden Givenchy gown in which she accepted her Oscar in 2017, and the satin blazer and pants set she wore in 2018.

Scroll down to see her best Oscars looks to date.

2015

Image zoom Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

2017

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

2018