Emma Stone’s Voice Is Incredible in This a Cappella Cover of “Call Your Girlfriend” with Maya Rudolph

We got a taste of Emma Stone’s singing skills when she belted out Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine” in Easy A, but her latest performance has us aching for more.

The 27-year-old actress appeared on Maya Rudolph and Martin Short’s variety show, Maya & Marty, and joined Rudolph for an a cappella cover of Robyn's “Call Your Girlfriend.”

“I saw this thing on YouTube a couple years ago of these three girls in their kitchen in Sweden singing a song, playing butter tubs just like these, and I’ve been practicing ever since,” Rudolph said. “I feel like I’m finally ready to give it a shot. So I have Emma here to do this with me.”

“We’re going to try it for you for the first time today,” added Stone, who completed a run as the lead in Broadway's Cabaret last February. “No pressure at all.”

“Just two gals hanging out with butter tubs,” the host chimed in. The two then went on to perform an incredible rendition of the song, joined just by their clapping hands like in Anna Kendrick’s “Cups” from Pitch Perfect.

Watch the impressive performance above.