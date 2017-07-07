Emma Stone Reveals That Her Male Co-Stars Have Taken Pay Cuts for Her

Emma Stone is getting real about the behind-the-scenes workings of pay equality in Hollywood.

In a cover story for Out, the Academy Award winner revealed that some of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts to even the playing field between the sexes.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair," the La La Land star said during the interview. "That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

As Stone prepares to take on the role of tennis player Billie Jean King, who plays a match against ex-champion Bobby Rigs in Battle of the Sexes, she says she's luckier than most women in the industry when it comes to securing a fair paycheck: "If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean's feminism, and I love it—she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality."

While the star didn't specifically name her male peers who stepped up to the plate, the Aloha actress concluded that not one, but multiple men have advocated for justice.

"We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights," Stone said. "And that's really what I've been so grateful for with male co-stars—when I've been in a similar-size role in films, and it's been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, 'That's what I want to do. That's what's fair and what's right.'"