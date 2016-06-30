Emma Stone Rocks a Classic LBD at the L.A. Premiere of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Emma Stone Movie Premiere Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates cast members like Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick may have stolen the spotlight at the film's L.A. premiere on Wednesday night, but that didn't prevent 27-year-old beauty Emma Stone from garnering some buzz, too. Before she caught up with friends and grabbed some popcorn inside ArcLight Cinemas, Stone managed to wow in a sleeveless black dress with matching heels, a black Gucci crossbody, and an oversize, statement-making rope chain with a dangling heart emblem for kicks. After the closing credits wrapped, the star headed to the Fiji Water-hosted after-party at 33 Taps Sports Bar, where Efron and co-star Sugar Lyn Beard (above, left) spent time chatting it up and sipping on freshly-poured cocktails. She later shimmied from side to side and danced to a live rendition of Eminem's "Lose Yourself." Talk about knowing how to get the party going. PHOTOS: Emma Stone's Red Carpet Style —With reporting by Brandi Fowler

