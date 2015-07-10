Emma Stone, Parker Posey, and Joaquin Phoenix Cozy Up at the Irrational Man Premiere

Emma Stone shut down the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Woody Allen’s new film Irrational Man, when she arrived at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills last night. The actress looked stunning in a white, floral Giambattista Valli dress, cinched at the waist with a black floral belt. Her hair matched her effortless look and was pulled back into a bun with soft waves draping around her face.

Meanwhile Emma’s co-stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Parker Posey, were also on hand, with Phoenix keeping it cool in a black blazer, skinny black tie, and faded black jeans and Posey sporting an Altuzarra leopard print dress, which she told InStyle she decided to wear to the premiere because it “just felt like Beverly Hills to me.”

Although Phoenix shied away from media after posing for photos, Stone couldn’t help but gush over her co-star, telling reporters, working with him was a “huge part” of why she loved her role in the film so much (she plays his love interest). “He's so cool and obviously so brilliant and so alive, so he's ever changing and shifting,” she said.

After the screening of the film, the trio and invited guests headed to an after party at Hakassan restaurant nearby. Inside, the three stars mingled with friends and industry types in a private VIP area. Stone sipped white wine while hanging out with a small group, Phoenix chatted up a few guests, and Posey kept a low profile, simply talking to friends as well.

Guests at the event were treated to crispy duck rolls, toasted sesame buns, Daikon puffs, stir-fry mushroom lettuce wraps, and bites of stir fried black pepper beef, and were also privy to a selection of drinks, which included signature Irrational Man cocktails like the spicy Svedka Philosopher’s Choice and Svedka Professor’s Nightcap.

Catch Irrational Man when it hits theaters July 17.

