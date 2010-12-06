Emma Stone Goes Blonde for Spiderman

The debate over whether blonds or redheads have more fun is really heating up: Emma Stone debuted her new bright blond strands at the Trevor LIVE charity event last night. Of the drastic color change (which is actually closer to her natural hair color), the actress told us: "It's my Spiderman hair! Blondes do have more fun! But sometimes I look in the mirror and still feel like I'm wearing a wig." Stone will play Spiderman's love interest, Gwen Stacy, in the remake of the movie, which is set to release 2012.

—With Reporting by Andrea Simpson