Adele, Andrew Garfield, and the Rest of the World Are Thrilled by Emma Stone's Oscar Win

Practically everyone has the biggest girl crush on newly minted best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone, and that includes Adele.

While the "Hello" hitmaker—who snagged a best original song Academy Award for "Skyfall" in 2013—opted to skip out on Sunday's ceremony, she made sure to praise the La La Land star on social media that night.

The British songstress's Instagram photo shows an ecstatic, fresh-faced Adele giving a thumbs-up while standing in front of a TV screen that has Stone giving a speech with her Oscar statuette in hand.

"Ah, Emma," she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji. Adele also gave a shoutout to the best picture winner: "And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful."

Ah Emma ❤️ And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful ⭐️ A post shared by @adele on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

The "Someone Like You" singer wasn't the only one to give Stone a special tribute, as last year's best actress winner Brie Larson also took to Instagram to share an extra sweet message for her friend.

"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," the Room actress captioned an emotional shot of herself embracing the star.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Watch a video of their tears-of-happiness-filled moment here:

Brie Larson congratulates best actress winner Emma Stone backstage at the #oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Stone's ex Andrew Garfield was right there with Larson, giving her a standing ovation as she took the stage and looking on with pride during her emotional speech.

Look at Andrew Garfield being so proud of Emma Stone and giving her standing ovation again 😍😭 #oscars #stonefield pic.twitter.com/Wha04RTiae — Alice (@reyeverdeen) February 27, 2017

We all need someone to look at us the way andrew garfield looks at emma stone ... ohh they need to get back together 😍 pic.twitter.com/4kmwq0FLRf — Ciel Bleu (@Babka_23) February 27, 2017

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann shared a sweet photo, writing, "So happy for Emma," while Stone's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin shared a bursting-with-pride group pic with the Oscar winner.

So happy for Emma ! A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:45pm PST

Some of my favorite people in the world and one of them just won a friggin Oscar!!!! A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:07am PST

RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Biggest Oscars Fail in History

Talk about stars supporting stars!