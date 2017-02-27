Adele, Andrew Garfield, and the Rest of the World Are Thrilled by Emma Stone's Oscar Win

Feb 27, 2017

Practically everyone has the biggest girl crush on newly minted best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone, and that includes Adele.

While the "Hello" hitmaker—who snagged a best original song Academy Award for "Skyfall" in 2013—opted to skip out on Sunday's ceremony, she made sure to praise the La La Land star on social media that night.

The British songstress's Instagram photo shows an ecstatic, fresh-faced Adele giving a thumbs-up while standing in front of a TV screen that has Stone giving a speech with her Oscar statuette in hand.

"Ah, Emma," she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji. Adele also gave a shoutout to the best picture winner: "And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful."

Ah Emma ❤️ And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful ⭐️

The "Someone Like You" singer wasn't the only one to give Stone a special tribute, as last year's best actress winner Brie Larson also took to Instagram to share an extra sweet message for her friend.

"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," the Room actress captioned an emotional shot of herself embracing the star.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy

Watch a video of their tears-of-happiness-filled moment here:  

Brie Larson congratulates best actress winner Emma Stone backstage at the #oscars

Stone's ex Andrew Garfield was right there with Larson, giving her a standing ovation as she took the stage and looking on with pride during her emotional speech.

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann shared a sweet photo, writing, "So happy for Emma," while Stone's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin shared a bursting-with-pride group pic with the Oscar winner.

So happy for Emma !

Some of my favorite people in the world and one of them just won a friggin Oscar!!!!

Talk about stars supporting stars!

