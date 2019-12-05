Emma Stone Is Engaged

Send flowers, edible fruit arrangements, and congratulations to Emma Stone. The actor is officially engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary. Of course, the announcement came via Instagram, where McCary posted a snapshot featuring Stone, the ring, and big smiles all around. He captioned it with a heart emoji and nothing else needed to be said.

Stone hasn't made any official statement, but it's tough to argue with a shot like this.

McCary, who works on Saturday Night Live, has been linked to stone since 2017. Though they keep their relationship out of the headlines, the two did appear together on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards, where Stone was nominated for two awards. They've also been seen together at basketball games and attended the Met Gala's Boom Boom Afterparty. Back in April, she was seen wearing a ring, Page Six notes, though it doesn't seem that it was an actual engagement ring. With McCary's photo, the speculation about that ring can officially end.