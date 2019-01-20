Emma Stone Debuts Drastically Darker Hair at the Producers Guild Awards

Emma Stone is widely recognized for her trademark auburn hair, but in the spirit of the winter season, she decided to take her signature strands several shades darker.

Arriving at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Sunday, the actress showed off her fresh coloring. Stone's new umber hue drastically offset her sunny yellow gown, which she paired with a dramatic gold necklace that matched her bronzy eyeshadow.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Her new dye job was showcased in a messy low bun, with a section of waves falling to one of side of her face. Rosy cheeks, dewy skin, and a dark coral lip provided the finishing touches to her red carpet look.

Earlier this weekend, Stone stepped out for a rare public date night with boyfriend Dave McCary, displaying her darker hair. While watching the LA Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors, Emma sat courtside with her shoulder-length strands down and loose. She complemented her new color switch-up with jeans, a gray peacoat, and a black turtleneck.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clearly, Stone's latest hair color is as versatile as it is chic.