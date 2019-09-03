Emma Stone’s Role as Cruella de Vil Includes a Major Hair Transformation

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While many of us were soaking up the last long weekend of the summer, Emma Stone got back to work. The actress was spotted filming scenes for Disney's upcoming live-action film Cruella in London on Sunday.

The film is a prequel to the classic 101 Dalmatians, focused squarely on the cartoon's villain, Cruella de Vil. While the de Vil is known for her iconic split-down-the-middle black-and-white hairstyle, it appears that it's not the only look she embraced in her day. Stone was photographed onset at Liberty department store with fiery red hair and full bangs. TBA whether that banana has a key part in the scene.

Now, Stone isn't a stranger to red hair. Even though the star is a natural blonde, she's known for being a redhead. However, this bright color is a huge level up from the copper and auburn shades we're used to seeing her wear. Considering Stone is wearing a short-sleeve tan trench coat dress instead of de Vil's signature black-and-white fut coat, perhaps she's filming a scene that reveals what de Vil was like before she went full-on villain.

Last week, Disney shared a first look at Stone as de Vil, albeit a more punk version than the classic cartoon villain. Instead of that fur coat, Stone's de Vil look is head-to-toe black leather.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

As for this red hair look, you're going to have to wait more than a year to see it in action. Cruella isn't slated to hit theaters until May 28, 2021.