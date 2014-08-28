Emma Stone Complements Her New Crop with Gorgeous, Glowing Makeup—Here's How to Get the Look

Between her stunning Valentino gown, fresh-faced makeup, and polished haircut, Emma Stone ranks at the top of our favorite looks from the Venice Film Festival’s opening ceremony. Over the past few months, the star let her ombré bob with bangs grow out to long layers with side-swept fringe, but with the end of summer quickly approaching, we're thinking Stone was ready for a change. Her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used her rich auburn hue as a starting point. "I wanted to create a look that would show off Emma's features and juxtapose her warm red hair, while complementing the dark green shade of her dress," she says. "I played with cool tones, using rich plums on her eyes, soft pink on her cheeks, and a see-through magenta stain on her lips."

Goodwin began by applying a sheer layer of Revlon's Nearly Naked Makeup in Vanilla ($8; drugstore.com) to Stone's skin, then blended the Cream Blush in Flushed ($11; drugstore.com) onto the apples of her cheeks to impart a rosy glow. The PhotoReady Skinlights Illuminator ($11; drugstore.com) swept across her cheekbones added extra dimension. Moving on to her violet-hued eye makeup, Goodwin applied Revlon's ColorStay Shadow Links in Petal all over the lid, then defined the crease with the Eggplant hue ($3 each; drugstore.com). A few coats of mascara and a touch of liner finished the eyes, and the Brow Fantasy Pencil ($6; drugstore.com) was used to define her arches. Goodwin tied the entire look together with a just-bitten stain—she applied a layer of Revlon's ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Whimsical ($8; drugstore.com), and blotted it with a tissue to tone down the intensity.

