Emma Stone Pieced Together the Perfect Travel Outfit (and Here's How You Can, Too)

Emma Stone's style is always on point—both on and off the red carpet. Regardless of where the actress is headed, she can always be counted on for delivering an enviable look. Case in point: this casual-cool jet-setting ensemble the actress wore in Cannes. As simple as it looks, there is a definitive touch of polished edge. And the best part? The key pieces are basic staples, like skinny jeans and a trench coat, that can be found in any closet. Now it's your turn to give the look a go.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Frame Denim skinny jeans, $200; net-a-porter.com. Splendid top, $84; splendid.com. H&M trench coat, $70; hm.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; adidas.com. BP. sunglasses, $12; nordstrom.com. Bauble Bar ring set, $38; baublebar.com. Tory Burch bag, $495; nordstrom.com.

