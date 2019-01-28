Emma Stone Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Boyfriend Dave McCary

Date night at the movies? So 2018. Date night with movie stars? That's more like it.

Emma Stone can vouch for the latter — she took her new boyfriend, SNL director Dave McCary, as her date to the 2019 Screen Actor Guild Awards, where she was nominated for her performances in The Favourite and Maniac.

Though the 30-year-old walked the red carpet alone (in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, no less), the couple posed with a fan by the name of Bradley Cooper during the show itself.

Image zoom in Louis Vuitton. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though they've managed to stay out of the public eye since they started dating back in October of 2017, the pair now looks to be more comfortable stepping out into the spotlight. Last week, they were seen at a Los Angeles Clippers game together — and Emma was all smiles.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Image zoom Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

According to People, Stone met the 33-year-old more than 2 years ago, when she starred in an SNL sketch he directed in 2016. Before meeting McCary, the actress was in a relationship with fellow actor Andrew Garfield for four years until 2015.

S.O.s, take note, this is how you do date night.