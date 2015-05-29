Say Aloha to Emma Stone's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

With her playful spirit and delightful fashion choices (ahem, Golden Globes jumpsuit), it's no secret that Emma Stone has become one to watch on the red carpet. “Emma’s career is evolving, and so is her look,” says her stylist Petra Flannery, who has worked with the star since her House Bunny days in 2008. (She also counts Claire Danes, Zoë Saldana, and Amy Adams as clients.) "But now we get to collaborate with the best designers to help bring these outfits to life."

Among the standouts are the many custom pieces that she wears, like her two-toned Thakoon look at the 2014 Met Gala (pictured, left) and the minimal peach Calvin Klein Collection column that she wore to the 2011 Golden Globes (pictured, middle). "It's exciting for Emma and I to be along for the ride as these dresses are created," says Flannery. And sometimes, in the case of the sweeping tulle Valentino Haute Couture gown she wore to the 2014 Venice Film Festival (pictured, right), inspiration comes straight from the runway. "We fell in love with two green dresses from this collection," recalls Flannery. "This one was so regal on her."

As Stone continues to switch it up on the red carpet, her onscreen roles—like Sam, the mouthy daughter in Birdman, and Allison, an Air Force watchdog in Aloha (in theaters today)—show her range and give her more opportunities to fine-tune her fashion persona.

Adds Flannery, “She just keeps getting better and better.” We couldn't agree more!

