Emma Stone’s Beachy Waves Are Super Easy to Recreate

Nothing screams summer like beach waves. The relaxed style can be achieved on all hair types—and you don’t have to be anywhere near a beach (or the sun for that matter) to capture the look. Our inspiration? Emma Stone at the premiere of Aloha. Here’s the easy DIY to scoring her perfectly wind-swept texture, straight from hairstylist Ashley Streicher.

“For the premiere, Emma wanted to go with an effortless look from head-to-toe,” the pro tells InStyle. “Taking inspiration from the film’s Hawaiian, beachy locale, we decided on easy and relaxed tousled waves with natural movement.”

Beginning with freshly washed strands, she applied Moroccanoil Root Boost ($29; moroccanoil.com) directly to Stone’s roots and combed through to prep for body and lift. After adding a drop of the brand’s nourishing Treatment Light ($43; nordstrom.com) to the ends, she rough-dried the star’s hair, smoothing just the front section and crown with a round brush. “This will create extra volume at the roots without flattening the rest of the hair,” she says.

Starting at the nape of the neck, Streicher then wrapped sections around a 1-inch curling iron. After curling each strand, she gently brushed through with a boar-bristle brush. Next, she switched to a flat iron, passing through small pieces at random to create bends and a lived-in effect. As her last step, she spritzed Morrocanoil’s Luminous Hairspray ($22; moroccanoil.com), giving the star a shiny finish.

