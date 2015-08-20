Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Are Dating Again in La La Land

Our favorite movie couple is back together! Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were spotted filming scenes from their new romance musical La La Land. In the flick Gosling plays jazz pianist Sebastian who dates aspiring actress Mia, portrayed by Stone. The two fall head-over-heels for each other and connect over their ambitions to pursue what they love. But their whirlwind romance becomes tested by their success, and threatens the bond they've built.

There are high hopes for the new movie as the duo has proven in the past to have great chemistry on the big screen in both Crazy Stupid Love and Gangster Squad. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until 2016 to find out how the two connected in this one, as the film won't hit theaters until mid summer.

