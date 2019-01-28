Emma Stone Just Broke Her Own SAG Awards Fashion Tradition 

On the red carpet as much as on the screen, Emma Stone is a shape shifter. One day, she's wearing a darkly romantic Alexander McQueen gown with a sheer, corseted bodice (at 2017's SAG Awards), and the next she's wearing a long-sleeved canary yellow Louis Vuitton custom creation with a statement bib resembling feathers (at the Producers Guild Awards earlier this month).

At the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the newly brunette actress flipped the script in a two-piece Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a one-shoulder sequin top and black trousers.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The awards show is something of a sartorial playground for Stone, who, in addition to wearing the aforementioned sheer gown, also wore a menswear-inspired black Dior blazer dress with a sheer skirt back in 2015. A few years before that in 2012, she wore a strapless gown that also happened to be black, meaning that this year breaks her all-black SAG streak.

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Image zoom JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is nominated for two awards at this year's ceremony: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the Netflix drama Maniac; and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her turn in The Favourite.