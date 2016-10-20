Emma Roberts Gives Her L.A. Style a Sunny Boost with a Delicate Floral Blouse

Splash News
Isabel Jones
Oct 20, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Life is but a runway and Emma Roberts proves her style prowess every time she steps out the door.

On Wednesday, the actress grabbed a drink from The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in West Hollywood while looking bright and camera-ready in a sunny street style ensemble. For this particular outing, the Scream Queens star complemented her bright blonde strands with a pale yellow floral-print silk Wilfred blouse ($195; aritzia.com) and a pair of cat-eye Garrett Leight x Clare V. sunglasses ($340; spring.com) in a matching shade.

Roberts completed her outfit by teaming a set of casual frayed-hem cropped flare Mother jeans with a pair of sophisticated maroon-hued velvet Paul Andrew mary jane heels ($795; avenue32.com), uniting the oppositional pieces with a black mini handbag.

Take note, students of Roberts’s elegant street style—a casual coffee run has never looked so incredibly glamorous.

Will the actress opt for more cheery colors for her next outing? Only time will tell.

