Emma Roberts Expertly Demos How to Layer a Tee Under a Slip Dress

The calendar says spring, but the weather in N.Y.C. certainly doesn’t match. So while we’re yearning to break out our springy pastels and sleeveless styles, we still need to find ways to bundle up for the unpleasant weather—and Emma Roberts has the perfect solution.

The actress stepped out in New York this weekend to give us a lesson in how to style a slip dress for the unpredictability of the season. Roberts tucked a long-sleeve white tee underneath her rosy pink Aritzia slip dress, looking expertly cool in the on-trend style. Pairing the look with a beige bucket bag, low booties, and oversize sunnies, she couldn’t look more chic.

Learn three more ways to style one of the season’s hottest pieces in the helpful video above, and then find your ideal slip here to try the trend yourself.