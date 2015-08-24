Emma Roberts on Starring in Aerie's Unretouched Campaign: "I Was So Nervous"

When Aerie rolled out its national spring 2014 #aerieReal campaign featuring unretouched images of models of all shapes and sizes, it was not only a celebration of real women, but it also marked a groundbreaking moment that shook the fashion industry (and its impossibly unrealistic standards of beauty) to the core. And now, more than a year later, the brand has done it again, this time with a celebrity at the front of its #aerieReal movement—Emma Roberts.

At 24 years old, Roberts is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She's made a career out of it. So, as a seasoned star, was she nervous at all about a shoot without the perfecting post-production treatment?

"Yes, of course! I was so nervous," Roberts tells InStyle. "When I first walked out on the set, I was wearing one of the cute Aerie bralettes and underwear with this cute plaid blanket, and I remember feeling excited as I was getting dressed and listening to music—but when I walked out, I had to do everything in my power to not run back in the room. For the first 20 minutes, I was panicking."

It was all well worth it. Roberts's two best friends also happened to be the stylists on the shoot, which helped with her nerves: "They made me laugh, turned up the music, and it ended up being a silly day." The result is a stunning fall 2015 campaign that's bright, cheerful, and energetic. Roberts is featured reclining in comfy #aerieReal tees, posing with adorable kitties (aww!), and modeling Aerie separates. But playfulness aside, the message of the campaign runs much deeper.

"I love the concept of an unretouched campaign," Roberts says. "With all the social media that we're inundated with today, with Instagram, Facetuning, Photoshopping—all of that—makes life so filtered. It's so refreshing to see real people looking real and looking beautiful. Aerie is already doing it, and it's amazing. I wanted to be a part of it."

Scroll through to see the rest of Roberts's unretouched #aerieReal campaign.

Ali Mitton

