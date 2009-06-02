Emma Roberts’ Sizzling Summer Read

Tino Garcia/Startraks Photo; Courtesy of Hatchett Book Group
Bronwyn Barnes
Jun 02, 2009 @ 3:00 pm

Emma Roberts is heading to college this fall, but before she hits the textbooks she's indulging in some recreational reading. The actress was recently spotted on the streets of New York City toting a copy of Secret Diary of a Call Girl. The autobiographical tome, written anonymously under the nom de plume Belle de Jour, chronicles the exploits of a 20-something woman who makes her living as a high-class escort in London. Sounds like the perfect beach read! If you'd rather chill out in front of the TV than bury your nose in a book, watch the British television series that's based on the novel. Season 1 is now available on DVD.

Buy the bookWatch Season 1 on DVD

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!