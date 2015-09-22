Emma Roberts and Her Scream Queens Co-Stars Stun at the Show's L.A. Premiere

The premiere of Scream Queens is finally here! Following a ton of anticipation about the show and the fabulous fashion looks featured on it, tonight marks the first real glimpse into the world of the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority and all the creepy drama inside it.

Before the show’s Tuesday night debut on Fox, InStyle chatted with the cast at Monday's Scream Queens premiere party at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, where star Emma Roberts gushed over the wardrobe on the show. “There’s a lot of capes, a lot of pastels, a lot of amazing hair accessories,” she told us. “It’s pretty outrageous. It’s really fun to go to work every day and see what I’m wearing. It’s actually 6 a.m. when I’m like in a full-on cape dress with an updo and pink lipstick. It’s a surreal job to have,” she said with a laugh.

Speaking of fashion, the cast members brought it for the big premiere, with Emma rocking a floral Alexander McQueen minidress and heels. “I’m channeling a little Chanel [her character] with the pastels,” she told us. Meanwhile, Lea Michele (above, center) slayed in a black, cutout David Koma dress and co-star Abigail Breslin brought the glamour in a faux fur Tadashi Shoji piece. Skyler Samuels​ (below, right) nailed it in a black and sheer Philip Armstrong minidress while other cast members like Nick Jonas (below, center) and Keke Palmer (below, left) also made sure to step out in their best ensembles.

Inside for the screening, Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy kicked off the evening, calling the show “a mix of bubblegum and blood.” He added, “The fact that there are three red devils in the background is amazing to me,” referring to the masked devils serving up popcorn and red cocktails to guests.

After the show was the after-party, where pop and hip-hop music played as waiters in Kappa Kappa Tau sorority shirts served more red champagne, and guests like Gwyneth Paltrow and Heather Morris were privy to a full spread of food, including Mediterranean chicken and fish, chicken tostadas, and shrimp fritters.

Those with a sweet tooth munched on mini chocolate cakes and tiramisu, and sipped pumpkin spice lattes (Chanel’s fave). Catch the two-hour series premiere of Screen Queens tonight at 8 p.m ET on Fox.

