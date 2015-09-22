Emma Roberts and Lea Michele’s Favorite Pastime? “Pilates,” Says Roberts 

Plenty of buzz surrounds Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s Scream Queens thanks to an A-list cast that includes Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, and of-the-moment stars like Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas. But unlike the malevolence of the show’s fictional Kappa Kappa Tau sorority leader Chanel (Roberts), the queens are the definition of BFFs IRL.

“We’re all so different, but we get along so well and we all balance each other a lot, and everyone’s so funny. It’s like hilarious having everyone in one room,” Roberts told InStyle last night in L.A. at the soon-to-be hit Fox show’s premiere. “No one can make us shut up when we’re all together. We wake up in the morning and we go to set and we’re like, ‘Who makes your bag? Who makes your shoes? Who makes your dress? Where’s that from?’ and everyone’s like, ‘rehearsal! We’re rehearsing!’”

There’s a distinctive bond between matriarch Curtis and the cast, with Keke Palmer noting that “she doesn’t smother or bombard you with advice, but she gives it in a way an aunt would” and Niecy Nash adding that they’ve become “very fast friends.” But despite their close ties, it’s the relationships between the 20-something stars that clearly continue beyond their production schedule.

“We love to go get dinner. There’s so many great places to eat in New Orleans, so me and Billie [Lourd] are always on the hunt for the best cheese plate all around New Orleans,” Roberts says of their outings. “And me and Lea [Michele] do Pilates together as much as we can—it’s a really nice group.” Scream Queens premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

