Emma Roberts Is a True Belieber—and She Wears Her Fandom Across Her Chest

We learned two key pieces of information about Emma Roberts today:
1. She shops at Forever 21.
And 2. She’s a major Justin Bieber fan.
Last August, the fast-fashion brand collaborated with the Biebs to create a line of affordable merch inspired by his Purpose tour. One of these items was a black muscle tee bearing the truest words ever written: “JUSTIN FOREVER.”
Roberts proudly wore that tee on the streets of West Hollywood this week, pairing the statement piece with black leggings, matching fur slides (shop a similar look here), and a small leather shoulder bag.
The actress wore little makeup on her casual outing and pulled her dark locks into a messy ponytail.
We don’t know about you, but the 26-year-old’s bold J.Bieb-loving style has us wishing that shirt would come in an Emma version.
EMMA FOREVER.