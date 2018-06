Emma Roberts was the consummate hostess at the launch of the Westward by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott for Kate Spade New York collection, held at the Petit Ermitage Hotel in Hollywood. "Great nite celebrating Kate Spade & @EmilyAndMeritt collab hosted by my dear @RobertsEmma!" tweeted grateful guest Jaime King. Click through the gallery to see Hilary Duff, Lauren Conrad and more stars at last night's hottest parties!