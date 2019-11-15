Emma Roberts’ New Blonde Hair Is One of Winter’s Biggest Color Trends

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Acting might be Emma Roberts' main gig, but she changes her hair color like it's her side hustle. This summer alone, Roberts has gone from "boho blonde" to rich chocolate brown and back again.

For this new color, the actress paid a visit to her go-to salon, Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood this week and came out a blonde again. Her stylist Nikki Lee debuted the star's look on Instagram. "Honey got a new 'do," she wrote in the caption, referring to the fresh honey blonde shade she gave Roberts.

"Emma is proving that not everything is going to be icy this winter. Instead, we’re keeping things warm," Lee says in an email. "Since we knew we wanted to go long with her hair, we wanted to make sure the blonde wasn’t platinum-looking. Keeping it in this honey tone gives us a more natural and classic vibe for this holiday season."

If you want Roberts' exact honey blonde shade to be your next hair color, Lee broke down the process in her Instagram caption. It's pretty technical, but if you show it to your colorist, they'll know exactly what to do.

Since Lee was color-correcting Roberts's hair, she treated it with InCommon's Crystal Cashmere, a strengthening in-salon treatment from the haircare line she co-founded with stylist Riawa Capri.

But Roberts' hair color wasn't the only dramatic change that happened during her salon session. Lee teamed up with Seama Eftekhari to give the actress a fresh set of extensions using Great Lengths Extensions. They turned the bob she had for American Horror Story: 1984 into long loose waves.

While it might be tough to keep up with all of Roberts's salon visits, we're here for all of the hair color inspiration she consistently delivers. Whether we're itching for a seasonal change or just straight up bored with our current hair color, there's always look of hers that's the exact change we're looking for.