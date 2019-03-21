Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Dating Garrett Hedlund Now

So, we've got new couple news and we've got breakup news. In the interest in ripping off the band-aid, we'll get it out of the way: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have reportedly called off their engagement. But the 28-year-old actress isn't one to wallow — according to multiple reports, she's now casually dating Garrett Hedlund.

E! reports that Roberts and Peters, 32, who dated on-and-off for the past 5 years, called it quits shortly after Valentine's Day. The American Horror Story co-stars first became an item in 2012 and got engaged in 2013, however they split in 2015 before reuniting in 2016. It wasn't always smooth sailing for the pair, however, including a minor domestic tiff back in 2013. Reps for both parties tell the outlet that they nonetheless separated on good terms.

The couple was "really trying to make it work," according to E!'s source, but ultimately, their split was "a long time coming." A representative for Roberts did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

This week, Roberts was reportedly seen out with Hedlund, who not only stars in Triple Frontier alongside Ben Affleck, but has an impressive IMDb resume including a role in the upcoming Margot Robbie vehicle, Dreamland. The actor, 34, had previously dated Kirsten Dunst for four years.

E! reports that Hedlund and Roberts did the classic "friends first" thing before the relationship "turned romantic." However, they're reportedly keeping things low key for now and "are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."