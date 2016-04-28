Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Hitting the Gym

If only we looked this good after a gym session. Emma Roberts was spotted grabbing a snack post-workout in West Hollywood, and she looked better than ever.

For the occasion, Roberts donned a knotted white tank top that revealed a sliver of her toned abs. She layered the tee over a hot pink Fabletics sports bra, completing her exercise-ready ensemble with embellished black Fabletics leggings and matching New Balance kicks. To accessorize, the star added oversize sunnies and a leather bag, wearing her recently-dyed red hair down in loose waves.

The actress is currently enjoying some downtime before filming for the second season of her Fox show Scream Queens kicks off in July—she recently hit up weekend one of Coachella and attended a star-studded dinner for the label Suno.