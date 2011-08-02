Emma Roberts Clears Up Sex and The City Prequel Rumors

Rumors of a Sex and the City prequel movie are running rampant on gossip sites, with rumors that Emma Roberts is up for the role of Miranda, with Blake Lively as Samantha, Selena Gomez as Charlotte, and Elizabeth Olsen as Carrie. We caught up with Roberts at Super Saturday this weekend for the inside scoop. "I haven't heard anything about that but that would be awesome," she told InStyle.com. "I think I would want to be Charlotte or Carrie. They are the two characters I relate to the most." So, who would you pick to be the younger version of the fab four? Let us know your casting thoughts in the comments!

— Reporting by Bronwyn Barnes