Emma Roberts Just Dyed Her Hair the Richest Dark Brown Shade

'Tis the season for major hair changes. Summer is in full swing and the warm weather has inspired a ton of celebrities to hit up the salon. In the past few weeks, Zendaya went super red, Michelle Obama added golden ombré highlights to her dark hair, and Camila Cabello has worn a platinum blonde wig.

Now, Emma Roberts is the latest star to switch up their hair color. After going blonde, brunette, and then back to blonde, the actress is a brunette again. If you can't keep track, here's the simplified version: Roberts just dyed heir hair brown.

She was spotted running errands in L.A. on July 8 with super rich, chocolate brown hair. The new color is dramatically darker than the dirty blonde shade she's had for the past few months. Along with the dye job, it looks like Roberts got a fresh set of extensions, too. She styled the new length in loose, beachy waves with a center part.

This style is quite the departure from Roberts's previous look, don't expect it to stick around for very long. She's known for being a hair chameleon. Last year, she was a redhead, brunette, and various shades of blonde.

There's still six months left in 2019. That's plenty of time for Roberts to try a few more hair colors before the year is up. As for your next hair transformation, Roberts's chocolate brown shade is a great shade for brunettes to wear during the hot weather and into fall, and an gorgeous option for blondes who want to go darker once summer comes to an end.