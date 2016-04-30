Emma Roberts Just Took the Canadian Tuxedo to the Next Level

Denim is spring's best friend, so it's understandable that, sometimes, the versatile fabric begs to be doubled. But pulling off the Canadian Tuxedo (aka wearing a denim top paired with denim jeans) without looking like you're third-wheeling Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa 2001, can be tough. Thankfully, Emma Roberts is here to show us how it's done.

Courtesy

The Billionaire Boys Club actress and all-around street style pro was spotted headed to LAX airport on Thursday taking her all-denim look to new heights by pairing ripped jeans with a matching jacket by MOTHER ($298; mother.com)—a far bolder move than the typical chambray button-down top, but hey, it can get cold during flights. We're taking notes.