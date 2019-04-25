Emma Roberts Just Tackled Two Huge Summer Hair Trends at Once

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Go big or go home, at least, that's what I imagine Emma Roberts said to hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri when she got in their salon chair at Nine Zero One Salon.

Just a few months ago, Roberts drastically changed her hair by chopping it into a classic chin-length bob and dyed it rich chocolate brown. Now, the actress is back on the hair-transformation train. This time, Lee and Capri took Roberts back to blonde, giving her a neutral shade with visible roots. Oh, they also added a ton of extensions to the actress' bob, which were then styled in loose waves.

Roberts shared her new hair on Instagram last night. "Annnnnd we’re back Sunrise blonde & whisper waves @nikkilee901 @riawna@ninezeroone," she captioned the post.

High maintenance extensions aside, Robert's color and style are pretty effortless — and that's what makes them amazing choices for the upcoming summer season. As far as blonde hair goes, the actress' new lived-in color is pretty easy to maintain because the dark roots make it possible to go longer without touching up your roots. And those waist-length waves? You can totally do them yourself by air-drying or braiding your hair.

If you're going to do a dramatic hair transformation, you might as well hit two major hair trends at once.