You're Going to Want to Be a Part of Emma Roberts's New Book Club

Emma Roberts is taking a cue from a fellow Hollywood Emma, and starting her very own book club

Roberts first announced her book club, Belletrist, earlier this week, and has now revealed the title of this month's book choice: South and West: From a Notebook by Joan Didion ($11; amazon.com).

The young star took to Instagram to announce the title on Thursday, posting a photo of herself holding the book with the caption, "Good morning #belletristbabes I'm over the moon to announce #SouthandWest by #JoanDidion as the first #belletristbook ! I'm beside myself to share the exclusive interview she gave to me on our website. Link in bio @belletrist"

Roberts conducted an interview with the revered author on the book club's website, asking her about her inspiration for deciding to write the book, what it was like going back through the notes, which were written during a road trip with her late husband, John Gregory Dunne, in 1970, and her thoughts on the infamous Patty Hearst trial in 1976.

"I went through my notebooks and thought I might have something here," explained Didion in the interview. "I’ve yet to discover whether I did or not. I know when most pieces are finished, but with these I never knew. At the moment, I don’t seem to be any closer to knowing."

Give both Roberts and Belletrist a follow on Instagram to keep up with the book club. Happy reading!