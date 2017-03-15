Emma Bunton Played the Best Spice Girls Prank Ever on Airport Travelers

Emma Bunton is here to remind you to shake it to left and then to shake it to the right.

In support of Red Nose Day, the Spice Girls member teamed up with British Airways to play an incredible prank on several unsuspecting passengers who were checking in for their flights at London's Heathrow Airport, and it will make fans of the '90s girl group laugh out loud.

Dressed as a customer service representative, Bunton—more popularly known as Baby Spice—went undercover as "Ems" to offer travelers at some rather unvconventional advice during the check-in process. The star managed to weave a multitude of lyrics from Spice Girls songs into all of her conversations, whether they made complete sense or not. The results? So, SO, good.

But the 41-year-old Brit isn't the only star getting in on the Red Nose Day action. The cast of Love Actually has filmed a mini sequel to the hit film that will premiere during a TV special on March 24.

RELATED: Spice World Turns 19—Here Are 19 GIFs to Celebrate

Watch Bunton's antics in the video above.