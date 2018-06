Emma Stone (in Giambattista Valli) and Mila Kunis (in Lanvin) looked red hot at the Axe-sponsored premiere of Friends With Benefits, held at New York City's famed Ziegfeld Theater. "It's a horrible job but someone's gotta do it," Kunis said of working with co-star Justin Timberlake. "I took one for the team!" Click through the gallery to see Vanessa Hudgens, Camilla Belle and more stars at last night's hottest parties!