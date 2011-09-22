Emily for YSL, Ralph Lauren Tops Forbes List and More!

1. Emily Blunt has been tapped as the new face of YSL's Opium fragrance. [WWD]

2. Ralph Lauren comes in at number 52 on Forbes' latest list of the richest people in America. [Forbes]

3. Michael Kors is expanding his fashion empire—to men's underwear. [Racked]

4. Shoe lovers, rejoice! Christian Louboutin is releasing a book next month. [Fashionista]

5. It's the end of the world as we know it! R.E.M. has split after 31 years together. [NewYorker]

6. It's a boy for Bones star Emily Deschanel! [THR]