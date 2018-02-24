Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding Outfit Cost Less Than $200

On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski shocked fans—ourselves included—when she announced she's officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model had a surprise wedding with her now-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and it's safe to say we didn't see it coming.

Since the couple chose to forgo a lavish wedding ceremony and tie the knot at city hall, Ratajkowski opted for a casual ensemble in lieu of a wedding dress. She said "I do" in a matching mustard yellow oversized double-breasted jacket and pants, topped off with a wide-brim hat with a touch of mesh covering her face—an unconventional choice, to say the least.

Well, we have good news if you're obsessed with the suit separates: Together, they costs less than $200! No designer goods here—Ratajakowski's wedding outfit came from Zara, and if you act fast, you can get the same flared trousers ($69.90, zara.com) and robe jacket ($129, zara.com) for your own special occasion.

We definitely didn't see Ratajkowski's nuptials coming, as she has only been linked to Bear-McClard for a few months. Her new hubby is a film producer, and we're thinking the two may have met at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where they were both promoting projects.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

However their love story started, we couldn't be happier for the newlyweds!