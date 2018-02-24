Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding Outfit Cost Less Than $200

On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski shocked fans—ourselves included—when she announced she's officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model had a surprise wedding with her now-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and it's safe to say we didn't see it coming.
Since the couple chose to forgo a lavish wedding ceremony and tie the knot at city hall, Ratajkowski opted for a casual ensemble in lieu of a wedding dress. She said "I do" in a matching mustard yellow oversized double-breasted jacket and pants, topped off with a wide-brim hat with a touch of mesh covering her face—an unconventional choice, to say the least.
Well, we have good news if you're obsessed with the suit separates: Together, they costs less than $200! No designer goods here—Ratajakowski's wedding outfit came from Zara, and if you act fast, you can get the same flared trousers ($69.90, zara.com) and robe jacket ($129, zara.com) for your own special occasion.
We definitely didn't see Ratajkowski's nuptials coming, as she has only been linked to Bear-McClard for a few months. Her new hubby is a film producer, and we're thinking the two may have met at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where they were both promoting projects.
However their love story started, we couldn't be happier for the newlyweds!