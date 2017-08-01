Emily Ratajkowski Takes Underboob to a New Level in NSFW Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop, won’t stop stripping for her Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old model and actress pushed the limits once more this past Monday by posing almost completely nude for a mirror selfie in her latest Instagram story.

Clad in a (very) cropped tee, large gold hoops, and a tiny pair of rose-hued underwear, Ratajkowski bared her toned abs, long legs, and a generous sliver of underboob to her 14.2 million biggest fans.

This, of course, comes not even a day after the actress showed off her booty in a black thong while grabbing her mornin’ caffeine fix.

Oh, and we can’t forget when she turned her proclivity to bare it all into a good-natured competition:

EmRata’s bodily liberation clearly extends past the idea of freeing the nipple (which she’s also done)—girl is freeing it ALL!

We commend your openness, Emily—keep doin’ you.