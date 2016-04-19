Watch Emily Ratajkowski Show Off Her Dance Moves in a Sexy Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski has got some smooth moves. The model turned actress took to Instagram today to show off her dancing skills in a Boomerang video, and they are quite impressive.

Wearing a blue and white criss-cross one-piece Solid & Striped x Poppy Delevingne swimsuit ($158, solidandstriped.com) and a chic straw hat, the star dances alongside two pals as they pose poolside with refreshing drinks and shimmy for the camera. Our eyes were glued to her toned midsection in the 'gram, which she captioned: "bam/bang/boom."

bam/bang/boom A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 17, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

But this is far from the first bathing suit snap Ratajkowski has shared on social media. A few days ago, she showed off her assets in a brown halter-neck number, and earlier this month she rocked another ab-baring swimsuit with friends. Check out the photos below.

🍑 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 15, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT