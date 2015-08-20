Emily Ratajkowski Demos 3 Ways to Wear '70s Flares

Emily Ratajkowski has come a long way since her role as that one hot girl in Robin Thicke's provocative "Blurred Lines" music video. Since then, she's starred in last year's thriller Gone Girl and played opposite Zac Efron in the rom-com We Are Your Friends (out in theaters Aug. 28). Most recently though, she's climbing the ranks of street-style stardom—and if there's anything we can learn from studying her sartorial off-duty mastery, it's that she has a flair for, well, flares.

The star has taken a liking to this season's '70s trend with a pair of high-waist vintage-inspired flared Joe's jeans ($179; joesjeans.com) that she's worn three times over the span of two weeks. She first 'grammed them with a light-wash denim jacket (below) that she gathered to reveal her enviably toned midriff.

Denim day 💙👖 #galaxylife #canadiantuxedo @samsungmobileusa A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 4, 2015 at 5:34pm PDT

A week later, EmRata swapped her denim jacket for a white crop top that, again, flaunted her washboard abs, and styled the combo with a skinny gold cuff, and mustard yellow heels (pictured, top). The next day, her Joe's flares made another appearance, but in a more conservative way. She traded in her revealing top in favor for a ruffled polka-dot blouse and a demure wine-hued cardigan (below). Will she be the reigning street style queen? At this rate, we sure think so.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

