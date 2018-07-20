Emily Ratajkowski Wore the $22 Sheer Version of a Kate Middleton Dress

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 20, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Move over passenger-seat pink, because both Hollywood and the royals alike have a new favorite go-to color of the summer.

Just weeks after Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton each wore eerily similar royal outfits, model Emily Ratajkowski put her own spin on the look while out in New York on Thursday. The common thread? A happy sunshine yellow.

EmRata, in true EmRata form, went a little more daring and a little more baring, thanks to some well-placed sheer fabric that left little to the imagination.

Ratajkowski wore the $22 yellow off-the-shoulder strappy Paris Hilton x Boohoo dress with a pair of white Adidas sneakers, Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses, and a white circular bag. Even with her butt on display in the brightest of colors, her bling stole the show. The model was wearing her engagement ring from her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, which she debuted earlier this month.

Leave it to EmRata to go regal in the sheerest way possible. 

