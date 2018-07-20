Emily Ratajkowski Wore the $22 Sheer Version of a Kate Middleton Dress

Move over passenger-seat pink, because both Hollywood and the royals alike have a new favorite go-to color of the summer.

Just weeks after Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton each wore eerily similar royal outfits, model Emily Ratajkowski put her own spin on the look while out in New York on Thursday. The common thread? A happy sunshine yellow.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

EmRata, in true EmRata form, went a little more daring and a little more baring, thanks to some well-placed sheer fabric that left little to the imagination.

John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

RELATED: Here's How Emily Ratajkowski Feels About Being the "Mozart of Breasts"

Ratajkowski wore the $22 yellow off-the-shoulder strappy Paris Hilton x Boohoo dress with a pair of white Adidas sneakers, Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses, and a white circular bag. Even with her butt on display in the brightest of colors, her bling stole the show. The model was wearing her engagement ring from her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, which she debuted earlier this month.

✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Leave it to EmRata to go regal in the sheerest way possible.