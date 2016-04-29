Emily Ratajkowski Channels Olivia Pope in a Red Power Dress on Capitol Hill

Scandal’s Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope has embraced color this season in a myriad of bright styles, and it seems like Gone Girl star Emily Ratajkowski is channeling the character’s new look on her own trip to Capitol Hill.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram today to share a photo from her trip to Washington D.C., and she looks ready for business in a form-fitting red sheath dress, nude stilettos, and a high ponytail. “Hitting The Hill advocating for the public funding of arts today,” Ratajkowski wrote in the caption.

Hitting The Hill advocating for the public funding of arts today 🇺🇸✌🏼️ A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

The star is known for her bohemian-chic style, like this off-the-shoulder crop top that she wore on a recent trip to Cuba, so we’re loving this change of pace from the stylish star.

In this fierce take on the power suit, this socially-conscious celeb is sure to feel empowered and ready to get down to business.