Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Naked for Black-and-White Photo Shoot

When it comes to style, Emily Ratajkowski is known for not shying away from the risqué.
And as her 14.1 million Instagram followers know well, she frequently showcases her impressive figure on social media, in ad campaigns, and in editorials.
However, her latest venture may be her most daring yet. In a new spread for Love Magazine, Ratajkowski stars in a black-and-white image taken by photographer Patrick Demarchelier. The 26-year-old goes fully nude in the shot—freeing the nipple/her entire body in the process.
WHOA.
Body confidence at its finest!
