Emily Ratajkowski Got Naked for Abortion Rights

If the emotional stories women are sharing about their own experiences with abortion aren't enough to capture your attention and alert you to what's going down in states like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, and Missouri, maybe this photo of Emily Ratajkowski will.

The model posted a nude pic to Instagram on Thursday, with nothing covering her private areas but her hand and an anthurium flower. In her caption, the vocal feminist and women's rights advocate called out the restrictive abortion ban that was signed into law in Alabama last night.

"This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape," she wrote. "These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce."

She went on to address the fact these laws affect black women disproportionally. "The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade," she added, concluding with, "Our bodies, our choice."

The 27-year-old joins a number of celebrities that have spoken out against the laws, including actresses like Jameela Jamil, Busy Philipps, and Milla Jovovich, who have each shared their own abortion stories

To find out more about how you can help the women living in Alabama, click here.