Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Supermodel Spin on Millennial Pink

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to take millennial pink to new levels of sexy. The model-turned-actress was spotted wearing the dusty hue from head to toe for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Monday night.

EmRata paired coordinating separates for a sultry spin on the color trend that's taking the fashion world by storm. The 26-year-old went braless beneath a long, plunging blazer with an asymmetrical cut that gave way to a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit. Matching strappy stilettos by Giuseppe Zanotti emphasized her long, toned legs, and we can't help but notice that even her cell phone is that shade of pink. Finally, the Instagram bombshell opted to wear her brown tresses loose and parted down the middle to complete her breezy-meets-booby summer look.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ratajkowski recently made headlines after she lambasted the fashion industry for not embracing the female form. Luckily, the busty brunette and her assets have found plenty of acceptance both in Hollywood and on social media.

If you've got it, flaunt it!