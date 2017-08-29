Emily Ratajkowski Wears a $55 Bralette in a Casual Living Room Lingerie Shoot 

Only Emily Ratajkowski could host an impromptu lingerie shoot in her L.A. home and make it look totally casual.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old model and budding actress proved her Mondays are nothing like ours when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself looking nothing short of cover-worthy, lounging at home in a bra and sweats.

In the sultry shot, Ratajkowski poses for photographer Emanuele D'Angelo in a black Heidi Klum Intimates Angel Kiss bra ($55; shopbop.com) and Adidas sweats, with a precarious stack of books and large paintings visible in the background.

emrata/Instagram

Judging by D’Angelo’s Instagram, EmRata is something of a muse for him. It's not hard to see why:

@emrata about to drop the hottest mixtape of 2017 🔥😂 A post shared by Emanuele D'Angelo 🇮🇹🍝📷🌎 (@livincool) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

La lumière à Paris est toujours fantastique. @emrata 🇫🇷 #EmilyBag cc. @magidnation A post shared by Emanuele D'Angelo 🇮🇹🍝📷🌎 (@livincool) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

This summer, Ratajkowski has staked her claim as the reigning queen of the half-naked living room hang—the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and middle of the street are also fair game.

At home 📸 @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

By @boo_george_studio for @dl1961denim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Works a White String Bikini Top as a Shirt

The world is but a stage for EmRata’s partial nudity—and we’re all just livin’ in it.