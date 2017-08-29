Emily Ratajkowski Wears a $55 Bralette in a Casual Living Room Lingerie Shoot 

Isabel Jones
Aug 29, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Only Emily Ratajkowski could host an impromptu lingerie shoot in her L.A. home and make it look totally casual.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old model and budding actress proved her Mondays are nothing like ours when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself looking nothing short of cover-worthy, lounging at home in a bra and sweats.

In the sultry shot, Ratajkowski poses for photographer Emanuele D'Angelo in a black Heidi Klum Intimates Angel Kiss bra ($55; shopbop.com) and Adidas sweats, with a precarious stack of books and large paintings visible in the background.

emrata/Instagram

Judging by D’Angelo’s Instagram, EmRata is something of a muse for him. It's not hard to see why:

@emrata about to drop the hottest mixtape of 2017 🔥😂

A post shared by Emanuele D'Angelo 🇮🇹🍝📷🌎 (@livincool) on

La lumière à Paris est toujours fantastique. @emrata 🇫🇷 #EmilyBag cc. @magidnation

A post shared by Emanuele D'Angelo 🇮🇹🍝📷🌎 (@livincool) on

This summer, Ratajkowski has staked her claim as the reigning queen of the half-naked living room hang—the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and middle of the street are also fair game.

At home 📸 @livincool

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

By @boo_george_studio for @dl1961denim

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski Works a White String Bikini Top as a Shirt

The world is but a stage for EmRata’s partial nudity—and we’re all just livin’ in it.





