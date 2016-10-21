Emily Ratajkowski Cheers on the L.A. Dodgers in a Midriff-Baring Crop Top, Smooches Her Boyfriend in the Stands

Who says you have to rock a billowing jersey to show your sportsmanship?

Not Emily Ratajkowski, who showcased her toned physique as she cheered on the Los Angeles Dodgers at a baseball game in L.A. on Thursday.

The model and actress took a minimalist approach to dressing for the sidelines and rocked a black pair of high-waist jeans with a long-sleeve white crop top Bossa hoodie ($90; bossastore.com.au) that showcased her abs. She proudly put forth her support of the hometown team with a black cap that simply read “LA” in white lettering.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

And while Ratajkowski stood out with her ensemble along, the 25-year-old took things even further by taking kiss-cam protocol into her own hands and puckering up for a smooch with her beau, musician Jeff Magid, who rocked a casual Dodgers blue look.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

The beauty later took to Instagram to share her excitement over the playoffs game. In the shot, Ratajkowski smiles for the camera from behind a pair of rounded glasses as she holds a beer in one hand.

Clearly very happy to be @dodgers playoffs 🤓 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 20, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

Talk about sleek game day style.